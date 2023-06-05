Apartment in a complex on fire in Clovis, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire occurred at an apartment in the area of Barstow Avenue and Minnewawa Avenue on Monday, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

According to a social media post by the Clovis Fire Department on Monday around 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in a single-story apartment complex.

The Clovis Fire Department said that the first unit arrived first due to a report of light smoke showing from the apartment, and then, a second unit located a small fire within one of the units.

Crews remained on the scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Clovis Fire Department.