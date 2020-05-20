Clovis Animal Services sees record decrease in stray animals during pandemic

FILE – A pack of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are seen in Central Park as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images -FILE)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Animal Services reported a record 40% decrease over the past two months in the number of stray animals in need of temporary shelter and care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s animal control agency is calling on the community to help sustain the trend and continue to keep their pets from roaming loose, help foster homeless pets in need and reunite countless lost pets with their owners.

“The sharp reduction of homeless pets in Clovis demonstrates the capability of the community to care for and keep more animals in homes, which means fewer animals in need of being taken to a shelter,” said Taylor Mosher, Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Clovis Animal Services encourages a number of steps residents can take to help keep the city’s stray animals low.

One step is to commit to vaccinating and spaying or neutering pets.

“Not only do these provide a healthy foundation for lifelong health, but they can also help reduce the occurrence of illness, various cancers, unplanned litters, roaming and other undesirable behaviors,” Mosher said.

Another step is to be proactive.

Residents can do this a number of ways, such as by fixing broken fence boards, microchip your pet, buy a collar and leash for walks, and get a basic collar tag engraved with your phone number. Pet owners can also socialize them with other animals and people, teach basic manners and exercise your pet’s mind and body with activities that are appropriate for its age, breed and health.

The last thing owners can do is to also work together with your neighbors to find lost animals and seek resources and guidance from animal professionals when you need help, Mosher said. Clovis Animal Services is also there to be a resource for the community and shares animal-related news and lost and found pets on their Facebook page.

“As owners, neighbors and friends of animals, we all know that animals belong in homes, not shelters,” said Erin Ford-Horio, a Clovis Animal Services Supervisor. “Together, we can be a proactive, prevention-oriented and responsive community for our pets. Together, we can build a model community for animal care.“

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.