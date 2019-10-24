Clovis academic playground adds program geared toward youth in the foster care system

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Playground Training Academy prides itself on giving back through various outlets such as community-based programs and volunteerism.

“My dad thinks its good for us,” 11-year-old Lilly said beside her 6-year-old brother, Andrew.

And the co-owner of the Playground Training Academy, Lamont Nash, agrees with dad and adds his team plays an important part.

“We do have a lot of parents express to us how this program has given their kids confidence and has helped change them and how our coaches — and honestly the key is the coaches,” Nash said.

The academy welcomes and encourages all to come and be active.

Now the facility is implementing a program called “The Overcomers,” specifically for youth in the foster care system, youth with attention deficit disorder (ADD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), youth who has experienced a traumatic event, and other “at-risk” categories — a program Nash always wanted to begin.

“This is what I live for. You know I live for these kids, I was one of these kids you and I wish I would have had a place like this. I created one,” Nash said.

The facility has been part of the Clovis community for 10 years and is working to stay.

Nash said, “This is my passion, this is my purpose, we are ready to do something big with this Central Valley so I’m going to partner up with as many people as I can and we are going to go for it.”

To donate to “The Overcomers” program, go to http://www.citywithoutorphans.com

