CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A cold case from 1985 in Clovis remains a mystery.

The family of Shannon Saville Cagle is trying to raise awareness and get justice for their loved one. She was found dead in her own home after being shot to death.

The grief never ended for Shannon’s family. Her daughter, Desiree Apodaca, was three when her mother was murdered. Apodaca, now 41, is hoping to shine a light on this case after she feels her life has been filled with grief and pain.

“You pretty much ruined our lives, you took my mother away from me. Sorry. You took somebody that is so important to me away,” said Apodaca.

Decades of grief, unanswered questions, and a desire for justice have followed.

She believes money was the motive for her mother’s murder.

“So I’ve now suffered my entire life so you can make a few dollars and it’s just not fair,” she said.

Apodaca says her mother received a phone call that day and rushed back home where her killer was lying in wait.

“Of course, walked through the door and someone was waiting for her inside the house. I believe she still had her purse on her right shoulder and her wedding ring on her finger. It wasn’t a break-in, it wasn’t a burglary,” said Apodaca.

Shannon had two life insurance policies for herself at the beginning of 1985.

“And a third insurance policy that was opened in June the month before she was killed,” said Apodaca.

Apodaca believes the crime may have been a plot to collect insurance money, but that is only a theory and has never been proven. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with this crime in its nearly 40-year history.

Retired Homicide Detective with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Ernie Burk, says all the right pieces will have to fall into place to bring the killer to justice.

“It would take an individual to come forward with key information as to the weapon and the suspect who owned the weapon,” he said.

A weapon was never recovered from the crime scene, or in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigator Sergio Toscano at 559-600-8027.