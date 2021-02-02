Closing time for Fresno brewery as economic impact of COVID-19 continues

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Downtown Fresno’s Zack’s Brewing Company announced on announced on social media its “heartbreaking decision” to shut down operations.

But the Fresno chapter presidents of the California Restaurant Association says there will be more to come.

“We don’t exactly know how many there is that are going to close, but we do anticipate between 30 and 40 percent of all restaurants,” said Chuck Van Fleet.

The National Restaurant Association reported mid-pandemic last year that nearly 100,000 restaurants nationwide are either closed permanently or until economic conditions improve.

“It caught me by surprise. I know that they had an outdoor patio, so I assumed that they were doing stuff there. So yeah, it was a bit of a shocker,” said Tony Martin, the General Manager of Fulton 55.

Zack’s Brewing Company had its grand opening on Fulton Street in 2018, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly turned elation into frustration.

Micro breweries are a tight knit business community and the closing is hitting everyone hard.

“It’s just a huge rollercoaster during this whole pandemic for it so it’s sad to see everybody leave. Downtown, it’s the brewery district and that’s what it was leaning to be up until COVID happened,” said Matt Torigian of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Beer Garden.

Zack’s Brewing Company will be taking to-go orders Thursday through Saturday, before closing its doors for the last time.