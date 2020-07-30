Closing the digital divide: local school districts getting ready for distance learning

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The first day of school is less than three weeks away and many districts are doing what they can to eliminate the digital divide and provide quality education online.

State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond is holding weekly meetings since the pandemic began discussing tackling the potential digital divide and ways to assist local school districts.

“Right now educators across the state are trying to think through all the scenarios that we need to address,” said Thurmond.

Thurmond has been vocal about ending the digital divide in schools.

“How can we fill gaps and we still have a lot of work to do but we know addressing those three pillars is going to be important. Safety first, social-emotional learning of our students and the continuity of learning,” said Thurmond.

Fresno Unified has already been providing tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices.

Kurt Madden is the Chief Technology Officer for Fresno Unified. He says they have handed out thousands of electronic devices.

“As school starts online we anticipate another probably 5-to-10,000 more students because we have been providing them for the last five months to any students who wanted a device,” said Madden.

Madden says they have plenty of extra devices for students when school starts back up as well.

Another topic Tony Thurmond has been pushing is adjusting the current ethnic studies curriculum to include more teachings of Chicano, African-American, and Indigenous studies.

Carlos Castillo is the Instructional Superintendent with Fresno Unified. He says they planned on incorporating ethnic studies in all of their secondary schools by 2023.

“We have African American studies and we have Chicano studies as well but we would like to grow and make sure that all of our secondary schools have them,” said Castillo.

Castillo says not all of their high schools offer ethnic studies which is something he plans on changing.

Castillo believes when students take classes they are interested in they will stay engaged in their work whether the course is offered in person on online.

