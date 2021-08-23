CLOSING: Disney Store at Fresno’s Fashion Fair will be shut next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Disney Store at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall will be closed next month, according to the outlet’s website.

The Disney Store in Fresno is due to close on or before Sept. 15, according to a post on the retailer’s website.

The move comes a year after Disney announced an arrangement that would bring Disney shops into a cluster of Target stores. A number of other Disney Store outlets across the country are also scheduled to close. You can check other locations on the store’s website.

