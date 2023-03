YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to school officials, all Yosemite Unified schools will be closed for the remainder of this week on Thursday, March 2nd, and Friday, March 3rd.

The closure comes after the Madera County Sheriff’s Office declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

School officials say due to weather-related hazardous conditions that continue to exist within the community including school campuses and roads, the school district will remain closed for the rest of the week.