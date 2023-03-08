CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to the severe weather forecast on and around the Sierra National Forest starting Thursday, federal officials are taking precautions and preparing for what’s expected.

Forest service staff say they are coordinating closely with county and law enforcement personnel to relocate emergency response equipment to where it is needed most.

With the inclement weather expected, officials say the High Sierra (HSRD) and Bass Lake Ranger District (BLRD) offices will be closed for in-person visitors from Thursday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. to Friday, March 10.

Visitors and residents are strongly encouraged to listen to county warnings on this situation, be extremely cautious if travel is essential, and stay informed of the latest updates by visiting

the Sierra National Forest webpage.