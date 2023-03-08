TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Park managers are planning to close the Kings Canyon National Park entrance Thursday at 6:00 p.m., in addition to the previously announced planned closure of the Sequoia National Park entrance at the same time.

Officials say this is due to the forecasted atmospheric river storm, which is predicted to bring extremely heavy rain beginning Thursday evening.

Heavy rain is expected at elevations where there is currently as much as 12 feet of snow on the ground, with major potential for flooding and serious road and infrastructure damage, in the parks as well as the surrounding communities, according to park rangers.

Park officials are urging the public to act with extreme caution if travel is necessary through affected areas during the upcoming weather event.

Additional updates, including timeframes for reopening, will be issued as information becomes available, officials say.

For current conditions, visit go.nps.gov/SEKIconditions. For road conditions outside the parks check https://roads.dot.ca.gov/.