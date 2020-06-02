Close to 600 inmates test positive for COVID-19: ‘There is no social distancing inside a prison’

AVENAL, Calif. (KGPE) – Close to 600 inmates and 21 employees in Avenal State Prison have contracted COVID-19 – and that number is rising quicker than Kings County Department of Public Health was anticipating.

“The rise of cases in Avenal is concerning just because of how many we have seen so far,” said Nichole Fisher, the nursing division manager at the Kings County Department of Public Health.

Several prisons in California have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Avenal State Prison has the second most cases among the state-run prisons in California.

The prison has more than 4,000 inmates. According to the state’s website, as of Monday at 6 p.m., 1,161 people had been tested for COVID-19 inside the prison.

Michelle Tran is an organizer with the group Families United to End Life Without Parole (LIFE). Her husband is also an inmate at Avenal State Prison.

She said her husband has not been tested yet and that she fears the outbreak could get much worse.

“There is no social distancing inside a prison, inside a dorm, inside a cell,” Tran said. “My husband’s pretty healthy but COVID has no name, COVID could come out for anybody.”

Fisher said isolation in a prison the size of Avenal State Prison is a challenge.

“With any type of communicable disease, this is a way for quick spread because of this congregate living,” Fisher said.

Fisher added that the Kings County Department of Public Health is working on testing everyone but they’re asking for more resources and staffing from the state so that they can test inmates and employees more than once.

Employees are screened for symptoms and temperatures as soon as they walk into the prison, Fisher said. Employees and inmates are also asked to wear masks at all times, except when in their cells.

Tran said she wants local and state leaders to take accountability.

“This was preventable, to stand up and give us answers, What are you doing now? How are you going to stop it from getting worse?” she said.

Tran is organizing a caravan protest at Avenal State Prison for June 6.

“I know there are a lot of things that are said but these are still lives,” she said. “At the end of the day they’re still human.”

