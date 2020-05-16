Climber dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A climber died early Saturday morning after being rescued following a 50 foot fall down a ravine in Three Rivers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began their attempt to rescue the 18-year-old man around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was on scene to try to hoist the victim out, but were unsuccessful.

A Navy search and rescue helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore later arrived and was able to rescue the climber just after midnight.

The man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center where he later passed away just after 1:45 a.m., Ritchie said. His name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.