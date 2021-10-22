Clerk shot at Winco during beer theft in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A store clerk was shot and critically injured during a beer run early Friday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said two people entered the Winco around 3:30 a.m. near Peach Avenue and Kings Canyon Blvd and took beer.

As the suspects were leaving the store they fired at an employee who was standing near the door hitting a woman, according to officers.

Police said the suspects left in an SUV. The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.