TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a suspect who pistol-whipped an employee while robbing a store on Wednesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7:00 p.m., deputies were called to a Dollar General on Road 192 in Poplar for an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, officials say they learned a man had walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. At some point, deputies say the suspect pistol-whipped the clerk.

Officials say the suspect then left the store with some cash from the safe.

The clerk received minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.