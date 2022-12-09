TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the officers did not violate Tulare Police Department policy.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reviewed all the evidence and reports that were presented to them regarding the matter, and no charges were filed against either officer. An independent internal affairs investigation was also conducted by the Tulare Police Department.

The original arrests took place on the night of October 31 when deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a party with loud music. Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with several people and reported a large part with loud music.

Deputies say two people were arrested on an alleged misdemeanor and infraction changes. It was later discovered that the two people arrested were Tulare Police officers. Officials say Juan Moreno was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest. Alejandro Veracruz was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

According to the department, both were then released from custody and placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation of the matter as well as the District Attorney’s review of any potential criminal charges.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not file charges against either officer.