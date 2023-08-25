FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 partnered with Ghost Golf on day five for the Clean the Shelters event to find a new forever home and a family for these furry friends.

Ghost Golf opened its doors to KSEE24 meteorologist A.J. Fox and Ruben Cantu with the Valley Animal Center on Friday. Ghost Golf is located on Blackstone Avenue, near Barstow in North Central Fresno, next to Whitie’s Pets.

One of the final adoptables for the week is a dog named Jokey. Cantu says Jokey was adopted a little over a year ago because he had some sibling issues with another male dog, and his owner decided to return him because he was the most affected out of it.

Jokey is described as a really shy dog who is usually great with people.

The second of the adoptable is an orange cat named Hi-C. She is described as a very fun kitten and, according to Cantu, a weird female orange cat.

Cantu says she is ready to go since she is already vaccinated, has been microchipped, and has been tested for feline Leukemia.

To learn more about Jokey and/or to adopt him, you can click here. For Hi-C, there is going to be an event on Saturday at the Valley Animal Center facility at 3934 N Hayston Avenue at 10 a.m. Cantu says the entrance to the event is free.