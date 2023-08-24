FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 partnered with Lou Rodman’s Patio, Barstools, & Amish Emporium on Thursday in an effort to find a forever home for these sweet furry friends.

The Lou Rodman’s Patio, Barstools, & Amish Emporium welcomed KSEE24 Metherologist A.J Fox and Ruben Cantu with the Central Valley Animal Center to find a forever home for a small chihuahua named Chico.

Ruben says Chico is turning 12 years old and was adopted in 2009, but was recently brought back because his owner was not able to keep him.

Chico is described as being grumpy with new people at first, but once he is comfortable, he can be a great companion.

Chico has a medical condition described by Ruben as “Senior Needs,” in which sometimes he has trouble breathing, and he needs a dentist because of some bad teeth. Ruben says they are still working with their doctor regarding Chico’s condition but hope to find him a home.

“For a dog like Chico we just need somebody out there who is willing to give him the time and the life he deserves outside of our facility,” Cantu said.

In addition, Fashion Furniture also opened its doors for A.J. Fox and Ruben Cantu to help Crybaby get a new home.

Cantu describes Crybaby as a sweet kitty who is ready to find her forever home. To avoid cat scratches at home, Cantu advises cat owners to buy furniture or things they would like that they can use to scratch.

To learn more or adopt Crybaby, you can click here, and for more information about Chico, you can click here.