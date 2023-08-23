FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 partnered with Valley Dental and Orthodontics on Wednesday in the nationwide effort to clear the shelters.

Valley Dental and Orthodontics on the corner of Willow and Nees Avenues humbly opened their doors to Day 3’s adoptable candidates Sakura and Stripe.

Sakura is a four-and-a-half-month-old kitten who was born while in the care of Valley Animal Center. Ruben Cantu also says the kitten’s mother is available for adoption. Sakura was described by KSEE24’s AJ Fox as a “little snuggle kitty” and an avid kneader.

Stripe was adopted by the center as a puppy over one and a half years ago due to an unfortunate housing situation his previous family underwent. Stripe’s good behavior, reluctancy to bark, and friendly nature that allows him to get along with other dogs, cats, and children makes him deserving of all the belly rubs.

Anyone seeking more information on Sakura, Stripe, or any other animals available for adoption can visit the Valley Animal Center’s website.

VAC’s Ruben Cantu advises when looking to adopt it is important to ask as many questions as possible, do your research, and analyze the lifestyle you live to see if the pet you are interested in fits into your needs.