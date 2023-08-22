FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday, KSEE24 partnered with Whitie’s Pets at Blackstone Avenue in an effort to find pets a new home.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption campaign that has gotten 860,000 pets into homes since 2015.

The candidate for adoption on day two is a year-old dog named Sunny D. Sunny D is described as a sweet boy who is shy with some people.

Ruben Cantu with the Valley Animal Center explained Sunny D got adopted over a but had to be returned at no fault of the owner after they moved into a smaller home and decided the best for Sunny D was to find him a new home.

Cantu says Sunny D loves to play with other dogs, and he’s tested well with kids.

To adopt Sunny D, you can click here. Valley Animal Center will have an adoption event coming up Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will be free for the public to attend.