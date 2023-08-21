FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an effort to clear shelters across the nation, KSEE24 partnered with Lithia Subaru of Fresno on Monday to help give pets forever homes.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption campaign that has gotten 860,000 pets into homes since 2015.

General Manager of Lithia Subaru of Fresno Rodger Silva says they are willing to use all that is at their disposal to help these pets.

“With our initiative of loving pets, we would like to do whatever we can do to help these guys find a forever home,” Silva said.

Valley Animal Center (VAC) showcased two animals available for adoption that have compelling stories.

Chloe is a two-year-old Terrier Chihuahua mix who was dumped at VAC with no information. Rigby is a fourth-month-old cat who was brought to the shelter with a 50/50 chance of living due to the condition he was in. He has since come far with his treatment.

Anyone seeking more information on Chloe, Rigby, or any other animals available for adoption can visit the Valley Animal Center’s website.