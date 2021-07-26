Clean cars for disadvantaged communities program is helping improve local air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Discounts and rebates for electric vehicles are making a positive impact on the Central Valley’s air quality. A new study shows people who benefited from these incentives include middle and lower-income households living in areas where air pollution is worst.

California’s Clean Cars 4 All program aims to reduce pollution by providing incentives like rebates for low and zero-emission vehicles.

According to a UCLA study, 72% of incentives in the San Joaquin Valley went to people living in disadvantaged communities – the highest in the state.

“Past research has shown other programs including CVRP [Clean Vehicle Rebate Project] initially almost all the benefits were going to quite high-income Californians,” said UCLA study author Gregory Pierce. “That’s part of the motivation for Clean Cars 4 All as well as new household income tiers to CVRP.”

Pierce says efforts at equitable distribution better tackle the pollution problem because poorer households are otherwise more likely to drive older cars.

“Households are going to access old, gross, polluting vehicles. We need to reach our climate goals. Just for that fact alone, there really is no other alternative than to provide assistance to households who don’t have the income to be able to provide access to clean vehicles.”