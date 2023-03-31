FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,700 new trees will be planted in South Central Fresno under the New Clean Air Program in partnership with Valley Air District, Tree Fresno, and Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN), among other organizations.

Officials from the Valley Air District say they awarded $1,000,000 to Tree Fresno to partner with local agencies in the South Central Fresno Community.

The South Central Fresno AB 617 Community Steering Committee (CSC)-comprised of residents, local organizations, local businesses, and other community stakeholders-has been working together with the Valley Air District since 2019 to develop and implement a clean air plan to reduce air pollution emissions and exposure.

As a part of their adopted plan, the CSC supported allocating funding for Urban Greening, a clean air measure that would provide more tree canopy to the South Central Fresno community to reduce urban heat islands and provide a healthy environment for vulnerable residents.

Tree Fresno, a nonprofit tree-planting organization that is celebrating its 35th year in the community, will use the funding to support planting 1,700 trees across two different projects.

One project will establish a variety of community tree-planting events across area schools, community centers, and other public lands in partnership with Fresno Unified School District, Fresno Housing, Caltrans, and the High-Speed Rail Authority.

The second project is an Adopt-A-Tree program, led by Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN), where 1,200 trees will be provided to residents and business owners, along with tools and information to ensure proper care and irrigation.

This is just one of the many exciting air-friendly community-focused projects happening in South Central Fresno under the AB 617 program. Jessica Olsen, Director of Community Strategies and Resources at the Valley Air District.

Olsen said that in addition to Urban Greening, the CSC has prioritized over 46 clean air strategies for that Fresno area, totaling over $45 million dollars and reducing nearly 2.000 tons of emissions in this historically “underserved part of the valley.”

Until now, access to trees has been another form of disparity between the north and the south part of Fresno. We hope to begin the process to reverse this inequity and help all Fresnans who want to have trees in their neighborhoods adopt trees. Nayamin Martinez, CCEJN Executive Director, and community partner with the Valley Air District in this effort.

District officials expect tree-planting projects to begin this spring and continue over the next three years.