Classrooms could reopen at Clovis Unified, but COVID-19 concern means distance learning remains

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – If their waiver is approved by the state, Clovis Unified’s 34 elementary schools could resume in-person learning on Nov. 3.

Any reopening would come with new safety measures, such as temperature checks, social distancing, and cleaning throughout the day.

“With the health and safety protocols that are going to be in place, such as physical distancing of 6 feet between desks, we immediately cannot bring all 43,000 students, or for elementary 24,000 students back on campus at the same time in a full instructional schedule,” said Clovis Unified’s Kelly Avants.

The school district is planning to implement a hybrid model – with both online and in-person instruction.

“So if I come back, I’m coming back potentially for the morning, getting my good solid several hours of instruction with my classroom teacher and then going home,” said Avants.

Other students may start their school day at home and then come to the classroom in the afternoon.

At the school board meeting Wednesday night, district officials described the new model for parents.

But they still have a choice. Parents are being asked to complete a survey between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 to say if they would choose to send their kids back to school or continue learning completely online.

“We know from previous surveying that our community was sitting anywhere from 50 to 70% wanting to return to in-person instruction,” said Avants.

“There are some families who, for a variety of health reasons or other reasons, may not at this time choose to send their children back to in-person learning, but also, we could have a student or a teacher or a group of students test positive for COVID, in which case we need to continue to have opportunities for those folks to access learning via an online platform,” said Clovis Unified Superintendent Elmear O’Farrell.

If there is a COVID outbreak in a classroom, district officials said they will address it based on the county’s protocols.

