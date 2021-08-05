Class-action lawsuit on northeast Fresno’s discolored water approved by judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A class-action lawsuit against the City of Fresno was approved by a Fresno County Superior Court Judge this month – allowing hundreds of potential plaintiffs to jointly move forward with legal action over discolored water coming out of faucets inside of homes in northeast Fresno.

According to the document filed, the lawsuit can be joined by all owners of residential, single-family property inside Fresno’s “discolored water investigation area” who had galvanized iron plumbing, received water service from the City of Fresno, and reported rusty or discolored water at their address.

In 2016, hundreds of residents reported discolored water due to what they believed to be corroded plumbing. Experts investigating the situation determined the issue was likely triggered when the city began using water treated at a northeast Fresno facility.

Court documents state that a class action lawsuit is a “superior mechanism” to address the complaints, rather than the court potentially having to address hundreds of individual claims.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to the City of Fresno for comment.