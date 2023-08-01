Civilian injured after residential fire in Fresno Co., Cal Fire says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A resident reported injuries following a residential fire in Fresno County, says Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Tuesday.

According to firefighters, they answered a residential call Tuesday in the area of Fawn and Bronco Lanes in Fresno County.

According to Fresno County Fire, the fire has been contained, and there was no extension into vegetation. However, one civilian reported moderate burns.

Firefighters say crews will be on the scene for salvage and overhaul for two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.