MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta spoke to students at UC Merced.

Huerta talked about her past experiences with Cesar Chavez and answered students’ questions following her lecture.

Mar Lopez is a student at UC Merced and said Huerta’s message stood out to him for many reasons.

“I would say the thing that stood out to me is that she’s not only sending the same message that she’s had before that she’s had for 50-plus years, but she’s also sticking by it,” he said.

He also visited the George Ballis exhibit on campus that showcases photos of Huerta during that time.

“Seeing these photographs in such a display a timeline of not only the strike but also the condition of laborers, laborers in the central valley, but all over California,” said Lopez.

The university purchased the photos from Ballis’ collection, and they will be on display in the library through July.

“And in many of his photographs, Dolores Huerta is featured, so today she’s going to explain in detail who some of the leaders in the pictures are.”

More than 100 students attended Huerta’s lecture. Officials with the university said the last time she visited was in 2009.