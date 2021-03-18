Civil complaint filed against Merced City School Superindentent by district chief of staff alleging sexual assault and more

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A civil complaint has been filed in Merced County Superior Court against Merced City School District’s superintendent by the district’s chief of staff alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault and battery, the district said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the District Board learned that the district’s Chief of Staff filed a civil complaint that alleged among other things, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual assault/battery by Superintendent Al Rogers, said Board President Birdi Olivarez-Kidwell, in a press release. At the time of the release, the complaint has not been served on the district and the board has yet to have an opportunity to review the complaint.

Rogers had been placed on administrative leave by the school board on March 5 pending a district investigation.

Olivarez-Kidwell said the district has hired an independent attorney to conduct an investigation “to ensure that the investigation process respects the rights of both the complainants and the Superintendent.”

“We expect the investigation to be fair, thorough, and as prompt as possible,” she added. “The Board will be following all legally required protocols as it moves through this process.”