CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis has provided an update on Rotary Park following the closure last week due to a coyote sighting.

Officials say that as of Friday morning, June 23, the Rotary Park in Clovis, located at Barstow and Villa Avenues, is back open. The park was closed last week after reports of coyote activity in the area.

New signs are now posted after officials say they consulted with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The signs are located throughout the park to educate the public about the presence of coyotes.

Officials ask park visitors to remember:

• It is against the law to trap a coyote and relocate it.

• Coyotes have adapted to living in urban environments, and do so throughout our region.

• Coyotes are wild animals. They should not be approached or fed.

• Dogs should always be kept on leashes. Keep small children close and always in sight.

• Coyotes cannot be euthanized unless they attack a person. If you feel threatened or if a coyote attacks anyone, call 911.

Officials are reminding the public that many of the parks and trails are home to various species of wildlife, including birds, foxes, squirrels, and even coyotes.

Wildlife experts say they will continue to monitor the situation at Rotary Park.