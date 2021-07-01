City assumes command of code enforcement for all mobile home parks in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno has officially taken over code enforcement of all 26 mobile home parks in the city.

Code enforcement, police, and fire officials arrived at the Trails End mobile home park Thursday morning to start abatement and enforcement according to city officials.

The city sent five teams with at least 30 inspectors and other enforcement staff from fire and police to the Trails End Mobile Home Park to conduct an inspection on Monday. 

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Monday that inspectors will be looking for hazardous situations and anything that will present problems.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com