City assumes command of code enforcement for all mobile home parks in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno has officially taken over code enforcement of all 26 mobile home parks in the city.

Code enforcement, police, and fire officials arrived at the Trails End mobile home park Thursday morning to start abatement and enforcement according to city officials.

The city sent five teams with at least 30 inspectors and other enforcement staff from fire and police to the Trails End Mobile Home Park to conduct an inspection on Monday.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Monday that inspectors will be looking for hazardous situations and anything that will present problems.