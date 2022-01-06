City ramps up road repair efforts following recent storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The City of Fresno is ramping up efforts to repair potholes after last month’s storms, budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars this year for road work.

“A day like today we can have 20-25 people working on this assignment,” said Public Works Assistant Director Brian Russell, who added the city has received 328 pothole reports in the last 30 days.

That also means more calls to the auto shop.

“A lady hit a pothole and when she tried to overcorrect, she ran into the median, breaking a hole in her engine oil pan, thus destroying the motor,” said Service Manager Billy Catching of Aram’s Auto Moto Repair.

Catching said these roadside conditions can also cause damage to rims and tires, and the costs add up.

“This particular repair was close to about $1,600 for the two tires, two rims. And when we were done, anytime you have a situation like that we always recommend you have a wheel alignment as well,” said Catching.

This year, the city has set aside $725,000 in pothole repair and road patching. At this time, some of the problem areas include McKinley Avenue near the airport, as well as Cedar Avenue between Bullard and Shepard. However, Public Works says the problem is spread citywide.

“We have nearly 1,800 miles of road to maintain here in Fresno, and so we really rely on the public to report those potholes when they see them,” said Russell.

You can report the problem by calling 311, or by downloading the FresGo app. The city said it can fix potholes within 1-2 days of being reported.

In the meantime, experts recommend slowing down and checking tire pressure before a road trip.

If your vehicle does get damaged from a pothole, you can file a claim through the city of Fresno Risk Management division.