City-owned parks in Madera to close for Easter weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic

Madera Park_1559691137795.jpg.jpg

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All city-owned parks in Madera will be closed Easter weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks will be closed from April 10 to April 12 and reopen on April 13, with the goal of keeping them open through the pandemic as long as they remain safe environments, according to a Facebook post by the city government.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

