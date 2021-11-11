City officials anticipate more benefit from weed storefront in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Parlier saw the grand opening of its first cannabis shop Thursday, and city officials say they’re anticipating the benefits will outweigh the concerns.

Alma Beltran, the mayor of Parlier, says the ramifications of “Cannable Cannabis'” shift from a delivery service to a brick-and-mortar storefront was not taken lightly.

“We thought it would be a plus for us because it would generate more revenue for the community,” Beltran said.

The business opened a delivery service in Feb. 2020, and according to city officials, the new tax revenue from weed sales has allowed Parlier to maintain its police force and install new security cameras in the community.

“We’re actually apprehending criminals that are out there committing crime with the camera system they have,” explains the mayor, “They have more boots on the ground with the police department.”

Beltran says she’s comfortable with safety at the store, saying that with a limited number of customers allowed inside at one time, security is tight.

Cannable’s vice-president of sales and marketing Jeff Tuel says the store is stocked with the items local customers want.

However, the people of Fresno who wish to patronize a Cannable shop will have to make the drive to Parlier. Tuel says their license was not approved.



