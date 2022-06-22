VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month.

“We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor.

“I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do we spend the money and get decorative lights or standardized lighting,” Nelsen said.

City Manager, Leslie Caviglia said there will be texting updates available to update the public on the construction progress or possible delays.

Text DTLighting to 74121 to receive updates on the project.