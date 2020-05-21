City of Tulare rejects Tulare County’s declaration, says it will follow state and CDC coronavirus guidelines

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Tulare announced Wednesday that it will follow state and CDC guidelines in regards to reopening businesses, in a public rejection of Tulare County’s declaration the day before that it will open itself through to stage 3 of the state guidelines.

Tulare County received a letter from the Cal OES saying that both it and cities within the county may not be eligible for disaster funding from the state.

Tulare County supervisors also voted to override the Public Health Officers’ orders, which include stopping all civil enforcement related to stay at home orders and direct the Health and Human Services Agency to issue guidance mirroring the state’s guidance for stage 3 opening.

The City of Tulare instead strongly encourages its residents to proceed with caution and understand that local law enforcement may still enforce any state order even through Stage 3 of the State’s reopening plan.

City officials add that they are facing budget shortages due to COVID-19 and they are unwilling to take action that further risks the city’s financial future.

