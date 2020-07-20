KSEE24 RESCAN /
City of San Joaquin councilmember dies

Local News

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of San Joaquin announced the passing of Councilmember Jose Ornelas Monday.

According to the City of San Joaquin Ornelas passed away unexpectedly.

Council member Ornelas served on the San Joaquin City Council since 2014, according to the city.

