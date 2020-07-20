City of San Joaquin councilmember dies

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of San Joaquin announced the passing of Councilmember Jose Ornelas Monday.

According to the City of San Joaquin Ornelas passed away unexpectedly.

The City of San Joaquin is heartbroken to announce that our Councilmember and beloved member of the community, Jose Ornelas, passed away unexpectedly this past weekend. City of San Joaquin

Council member Ornelas served on the San Joaquin City Council since 2014, according to the city.

