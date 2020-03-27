City of Porterville offering ‘grab n go’ meals for individuals experiencing homelessness

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Porterville if offering a free ‘grab & go’ lunch program.

According to a Facebook post from the Porterville Police Department, the city will begin to provide meals for individuals experiencing homelessness starting Friday.

The program will take place every day from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Jaye Street Park & Ride lot, along the Tule River Parkway.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.