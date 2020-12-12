City of Merced providing financial assistance to businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Merced is providing financial assistance to businesses directly impacted by the return to the Purple Tier.

“We know that our local merchants have endured great financial hardships because of the pandemic,” said City Manager Stephanie Dietz. “The City Council is focused on helping businesses get through these difficult times. Our small businesses do more than provide goods and services, they provide jobs and income to our friends and neighbors.”

Businesses who may be eligible for financial assistance through this program include:

Hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops

Churches and places of worship

Restaurants

Dance studios

Family entertainment centers

Gyms and fitness clubs

Movie theaters

Museums

Yoga studios

Officials say that the funds are used to reimburse purchases of items such as heaters, fire-rated tents, lighting, and rent or mortgage payments.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 23, or until the funds are exhausted (whichever comes first).

The maximum grant amount allocated per business is $3,000, and does not require repayment, officials say. To apply for the COVID-19 Business Assistance Program, visit the city’s website.

For more information, contact citymanager@cityofmerced.org or (209) 385-6834.