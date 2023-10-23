MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to Caltrans, construction on Highway 99 through Merced is projected to be complete by spring 2024.

However, locals say the project, which was supposed to be finished in August, has continued to cause headaches, confusion, and even fear for drivers.

Those taking a drive through this corridor of Highway 99, will likely notice the winding, narrow freeway lanes, which have been reduced to 45 miles per hour.

People may also face frustration as a result of one closed on-or-off ramp after another. Those in a rush will likely be faced with heavy traffic.

Merced Mayor Matt Serratto says the Highway 99 repaving project now, has become one of the city’s most pressing issues.

“It’s a huge safety issue, enormous delays, and other factors as well. It’s turned into an economic issue because it’s really hard to get on and off the freeway as well,” he said.

The project started in winter of 2021 and was supposed to be complete by this past August.

Caltrans cites pandemic-related supply shortages and harsh winter weather for the delays.

But Serratto says as they wait for completion, the project grows challenging for any experienced driver.

“You get in that lane, and you’re just locked in kinda going back and forth,” he said. “It’s just that same sort of white-knuckle feeling you sometimes have on a rollercoaster.”

One Merced County man agreed and said it is always a scary experience driving through town on the 99.

“It’s really dangerous. The truck drivers often go in the lane they’re not supposed to. It created a lot of accidents,” he said.

And while the man says the 15-minute detour to get back on the freeway from downtown is bad, he says other family members have opted to stay off the 99 altogether.

“My wife is terrified to drive it. My daughters are terrified to drive it. So, they all just drive in town because it’s too dangerous. I don’t have much choice with work. You got to keep your eyes peeled for sure,” he explained.

Caltrans was unavailable, but sent us the following statement: