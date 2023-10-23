MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to Caltrans, construction on Highway 99 through Merced is projected to be complete by spring 2024.
However, locals say the project, which was supposed to be finished in August, has continued to cause headaches, confusion, and even fear for drivers.
Those taking a drive through this corridor of Highway 99, will likely notice the winding, narrow freeway lanes, which have been reduced to 45 miles per hour.
People may also face frustration as a result of one closed on-or-off ramp after another. Those in a rush will likely be faced with heavy traffic.
Merced Mayor Matt Serratto says the Highway 99 repaving project now, has become one of the city’s most pressing issues.
“It’s a huge safety issue, enormous delays, and other factors as well. It’s turned into an economic issue because it’s really hard to get on and off the freeway as well,” he said.
The project started in winter of 2021 and was supposed to be complete by this past August.
Caltrans cites pandemic-related supply shortages and harsh winter weather for the delays.
But Serratto says as they wait for completion, the project grows challenging for any experienced driver.
“You get in that lane, and you’re just locked in kinda going back and forth,” he said. “It’s just that same sort of white-knuckle feeling you sometimes have on a rollercoaster.”
One Merced County man agreed and said it is always a scary experience driving through town on the 99.
“It’s really dangerous. The truck drivers often go in the lane they’re not supposed to. It created a lot of accidents,” he said.
And while the man says the 15-minute detour to get back on the freeway from downtown is bad, he says other family members have opted to stay off the 99 altogether.
“My wife is terrified to drive it. My daughters are terrified to drive it. So, they all just drive in town because it’s too dangerous. I don’t have much choice with work. You got to keep your eyes peeled for sure,” he explained.
Caltrans was unavailable, but sent us the following statement:
Safety is always the Number One Priority of Caltrans, and the Merced 99 Pavement Rehabilitation Project’s goal is to improve safety along this state route.
The Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which began in the winter of 2021, is critical to repair the wear-and-tear that has created significant cracking, potholes, and other roadway damage over the years to this highly-traveled state route.
Upon completion, the rehabilitation will ultimately improve the safety and ride quality, and extend the life of Highway 99 through Merced for up to 40 years, drastically reducing the need for constant maintenance that would be required by addressing each individual issue separately, which would also be much more time-consuming and expensive.
This project has experienced several delays due to material shortages that resulted from COVID 19 and last winter’s extreme weather conditions. Weather conditions in early 2023 were severe, much longer than normal and caused construction delays statewide. The final phase of the project is scheduled to begin in November, opening all off ramps and heading toward project completion, which is forecast for Spring 2024.
Caltrans greatly appreciates the patience and concerns of motorists traveling this route as well as the surrounding community. We have also taken every feasible control measure to increase traveler safety where this elevated roadway creates a very tight and challenging area for construction workers to place equipment and the need for narrow lanes.
These measures include: Increased signage and public messaging to notify motorists of the upcoming traffic split and to significantly reduce speed to a maximum of 45 MPH, installed rumble strips to slow traffic, glare screens to reduce nighttime headlight disturbance from oncoming traffic, improved temporary striping, and an increased CHP presence to enforce the lower speed limit and the restriction of trucks in the left lane.
Caltrans continues to stress that it has implemented every workable control measure, but nothing can be a substitute or be as effective as the attention given to roadway rules by drivers. In order to increase traveler safety and significantly reduce the number of traffic incidents, it is essential that all drivers pay close attention to roadway signage, adhere to the posted speed limit, keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and eliminate all distractions that may prevent you from giving your full attention to the roadway, traffics signs and your surroundings.CALTRANS