MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Craig Gundlach joins the Merced Police Department as interim Police Chief, announced on Tuesday by Merced city manager Stephanie Dietz.

Gundlach will join the Merced Police Department as interim Police Chief starting Monday, March 6, and has worked in law enforcement and safety industries for over 31 years.

In August of 2022, Police Chief Thomas Cavallero announced plans to retire after a 37-year career in law enforcement.

As Interim Chief, Gundlach will lead the Department during the City’s nationwide search for its next Chief of Police, according to city officials.

I place a high value on public safety and service to the community. I am committed to providing the Department with continuity and look forward to working with the men and women of the Merced Police Department through the transition to a permanent chief. Craig Gundlach, City of Merced Interim Police Chief

Gundlach retired from his role as Captain in Modesto, CA, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Studies from CSU, Long Beach.