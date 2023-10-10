MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Merced announced the appointment of Steven Stanfield as the new Chief of Police Tuesday.

City manager Stephanie Dietz says Stanfield is currently assigned as Modesto Police Department’s Assistant Division Commander of the Patrol Division.

Stanfield has a career spanning 27 years in law enforcement.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed as the Chief of Police for the city of Merced. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community members, and I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated officers and the entire Merced community,” said Chief Stanfield.

Stanfield’s annual starting salary will be $200,000.00. Stanfield will start as the new Chief of Police, effective October 30, 2023.