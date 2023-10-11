MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Madera swore in Giachino Chiaramonte as the new Chief of Police for the Madera Police Department on Tuesday.

Chiaramonte grew up in Santa Cruz and moved to Fresno State to play football.

In 2001, Chiaramonte was hired by the Madera Police Department. He spent the past 22 years as a patrol officer, an undercover narcotics detective, a patrol sergeant, a range master, a SWAT team leader, a lieutenant and a commander.

Chief Chiaramonte is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and served on the board of directors for the California Police Chiefs Association as an associate member.

Chiaramonte says he is excited to have the opportunity to serve as the next Chief of Police.