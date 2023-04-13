LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Lindsay announced on Thursday the date of the grand opening of its newest amenity for its four-legged residents.

City officials, in conjunction with the Lindsay Kiwanis community service club, are in the final stages of development of the Lindsay Kiwanis Paw Park. It’s the first (and only) dog park in the city of Lindsay and is located within the grounds of the existing Lindsay City Park at 815 N. Elmwood Avenue.

The Grand Opening is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

Image courtesy City of Linsday

Lindsay Police Chief Rick Carillo says there have been discussions about investing in a dog park for years, but the idea took off two months ago when he proposed it to Lindsay’s city manager. Since then, he says everything has come together quickly because both the City of Lindsay and its community members see the value in this new space. In addition to the Kiwanis, he says local businesses have also pitched in to bring the idea of the park to fruition.

Carillo says the cost to construct the park was almost $12,000, with the Lindsay Kiwanis funding half of that cost.

Fencing has already gone up, and next week the City of Lindsay says concrete will be poured and signage will be mounted. Pet waste stations, salvaged and refinished city benches and formerly-working city fire hydrants will also be placed in and around the dog park.

Chief Carillo says the dog park is 110ft x 270ft, with about a third of the area sectioned off for smaller dogs – and the other two-thirds for use by larger dogs. In addition to being spacious and welcoming for its furry guests, the park space is also within compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act for their pet parents.

The hours of the park are currently set for sun up to sun down.

Anyone with questions about the new dog park can call the City of Lindsay at (559) 562-7102. Chief Carrillo says if members of the community would like to get involved by donating services or supplies towards furnishing the park they may email him directly at rcarrillo@lindsay.ca.us.