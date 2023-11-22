FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Kingsburg is hosting its annual Julgransfest Swedish Christmas Tree Lighting Festivity on Friday.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Downtown Kingsburg and it is a free family event.

According to organizers, there will be music, caroling, Swedish circle dancing, a tree lighting, and Santa will make an appearance.

Organizers say when Santa makes his appearance he’ll take photos with the children and celebrate the season with the city.

Organizers say people can follow the procession from Memorial Park and follow the procession behind the Swedish Queen to walk down Draper Street to light the Christmas tree.