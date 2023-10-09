KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A community park in Kingsburg is about to get a much-needed boost thanks to a $50,000 grant awarded to the city.

T-Mobile announced that the City of Kingsburg is one of its 25 Hometown Grant recipients.

Officials say the $50,000 grant will go towards installing restrooms, solar lighting, landscaping, and Wi-Fi access points at Athwal Park as part of a multi-year, master-planned recreation project to add new amenities, including improved digital access.

“We’re honored and thankful to T-Mobile for selecting Kingsburg as a Hometown Grant recipient. These new improvements are part of the next phase of our investment into Athwal Park. We’re excited to provide new amenities that the entire community will benefit from,” said Vince Palomar, Mayor, of the City of Kingsburg.

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects.

Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given over 10 million dollars to 225 communities across 42 states.