City of Kerman shows support for long-running grocery store

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Family owned and operated, Valley Food Super Center has been a staple in Kerman since 1955. The old location closed its doors on Monday – but it will be opening at its new location, which is just a stop-light away.

For the Yep family and the community they serve, the grocery has been their life’s work for decades.

“They put eight kids through college and the goal was to put all of us through school and we did that and the next goal is to get the next generation through college and then we’re just gonna retire and they can come in and take care of the city of Kerman,” said President of Valley Food Super Center Inc. Gary Yep.

After working with the current landlord, the store’s owners decided it was time for a change. The store is moving to a nearby location, everything in the old store is marked down by 50%.

“Ten years, I’ve been coming here, the family has been here forever, it seems like, I mean they are part of the Kerman family,” said Guy Graham.

The Yep family helped feed other families – alongside important causes.

“I grew up in Kerman, I’ve been a part of this community since I was six years old and, so I’ve always shopped at Valley Food and we’ve just been overwhelmed by the generosity of Valley Food and of Gary Yep and the Yep family,” said Shawna Rhoades a volunteer from Friends of Kerman Animal Services.

Friends of Kerman Animal Services received more than $1,100 worth of food and supplies from Valley Food. Anything left over will go to a local food bank.

“Very bittersweet for us today, today is the end of a chapter of a great small business in the city of Kerman. I’m a lifelong resident, I’ve been here for all of my life. I know nothing else, but the city of Kerman,” said Jerry Yep, a co-owner of Valley Food Super Center.

“We’re not gone and we won’t be forgotten and we’ll be back in less than a month. We’re only one multicolor stop light away from the new location,” Gary Yep said laughing.

The new location is at 415 South Madera in Kerman and is scheduled to open in August.

