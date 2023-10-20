HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Hanford announced on Friday the appointment of Jack Amoroso to serve as the interim police chief for the Hanford Police Department.

Amoroso is a former Hanford PD sergeant, Kings County Sheriff’s Office commander and Police Chief for the Avenal Police Department.

Officials add that he served as an instructor for the Tulare-Kings Counties Police Academy for more than 35 years and was Academy Director from July 2017 to November 2019.

“It’s literally the last thing on the bucket list,” Amoroso said. “I started here in 1979, and now this will be the end of at least the active law enforcement part of my career.”

Amoroso will serve as the interim police chief until the city selects a permanent police chief.