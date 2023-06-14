FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – His work is featured prominently throughout the Central Valley, like “The Visit” on Fresno’s Fulton Street, “The Brotherhood” in courthouse park, and “The New Book:” outside the downtown Fresno library branch.

Late local artist Clem Renzi was the man behind the work which included a massive clay mural installed on the walls of a glass building at Shields and Freeway 41 in 1981.

The building was destroyed by fire in late January, and almost immediately council member Nelson Esparza who represents the area says he started getting calls.

“They wanted to know what the city of Fresno was going to do to protect the sculpture that called the building home for so many years,” says Esparza.

Now four and a half months later, the beginning of a plan is in place.

According to Esparza, “With the help of city attorney Andrew Janz and team, the city was indeed able to play its respective role in insuring “A Day in the Park” will be preserved for generations to come under city ownership.”

City Attorney Andrew Janz says the city paid to remove the 288-square-foot sculpture which was donated by the building owner. It had been tagged but was saveable and is now in storage awaiting its next home.

“It’s not often that our legal team is recognized for the hard work that they do behind the scenes,” says Janz.

Local artist Sal Esqueda says he worked with Renzi to create and install the original piece in the early 80s. He hopes the public will soon get to enjoy “A Day in the Park” once again preserved in a prominent and safe place for future generations.

“Clem’s intention was to have the public see this and maybe somebody could be inspired by the piece, but the point is he made it so everyone could enjoy it,” Esqueda says.

City Attorney Andrew Janz thanked Dr. Stephen Fagbule, the building’s owner, for the donation, but has not yet revealed where “A Day in the Park” will be reinstalled.

Two locations are being considered: Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo or the Fresno airport after its expansion project is completed.