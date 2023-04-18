FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – The mayor and city manager of Fresno have sponsored a city council item that, if approved, would loan a total of $150,000 to help two commercial cannabis businesses in the city.

The consent calendar item called “actions pertaining to commercial cannabis activity” is scheduled for April 20. According to the agenda, it would loan two businesses $75,000 each to assist with the start-up retail commercial cannabis business in the City of Fresno.

The two loan agreements included in the Fresno City Council agenda packet are identical (aside from the names of the recipients). Both agreements state that the city agrees to loan the funds, the funds shall not be used “in a manner or for purposes other than the acquisition and development of the project” – and place an agreement that the business be operating within 18 months or the agreement will be terminated.

The agreement also states that the “owner shall repay the Funds to City with no interest.”

The proposed agreements can be viewed by clicking here.

The item is scheduled to be heard at the April 20 meeting of Fresno City Council. A request for comment from the City of Fresno did not receive a response.