City of Fresno to take legal action against Trails End mobile home park

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE)- The city of Fresno will take legal action against Trails End Mobile Home Park due to safety and health concerns.

Just this year, two fires at the park located near Blackstone and Sierra, have injured a handful of people, killed one man, and destroyed five trailers.

The city plans to file a petition in the next couple of weeks with the Fresno County Superior Court to get a receiver, which is essentially a third party would be in charge of making sure the park gets cleaned up and to code.

At the end of April, 56-year-old Ronald Richardson died at Trails End. While covering the fire, our station uncovered a suspension of the park’s operating permit due to health and safety violations dating all the way back to July of 2020.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld represents the district the park is located in.

“What you did played a significant role in exposing what was going on,” said Bredefeld. “I said a long time ago that help was on the way, help has arrived and we are going to make sure that this mobile home park rises to the level that it should.”

The violations were never fixed and less than two months after the original fire, another fire broke out a couple of doors down from the original blaze.

As a result of our station’s investigation, the city took over jurisdiction of all Fresno mobile home parks from the state and gave the Trails End Mobile Home Park Owner until August 15 to fix code violations like the crumbling streets, overcrowded lots, and trash.

“The owner has not completely removed the public nuisance issues, which pose an immediate and imminent threat to life and safety and health,” said Code Enforcement Manager Horton.

Horton said besides the city removing trash and trimming trees, most of the violations were never fixed.

Horton said if the petition for receivership is granted there is a possibility that the park and operating permit could be sold to a new owner but assures tenants that it is unlikely that they would be displaced.

“As you know, we are in a housing crisis,” said Horton. “Our goal is to have the public nuisance issues addressed as quickly as possible,” said Horton. “As you know, there have already been two fires at the mobile home park and we want to make sure no more fires happen out there.”

We reached out to the owner of the operating permit who did not respond.