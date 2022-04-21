FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno is now set to purchase the Tower Theater after a four to three vote by Fresno City Councilmembers.

Councilmembers Chavez, Karbassi, and Bredefeld voted against purchasing the Tower District landmark while Councilmembers Soria, Esparza, Maxwell, and Arias voted for the city to acquire it.

In September 2020, the owner of the Tower Theatre decided to sell the parcel of land including the theater to Adventure Church, which had been holding weekly services in the theater sparking a year and a half of protests from community members.